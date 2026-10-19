The Indian Army held a three-day residential camp in Rajouri, J&K, to train 50 Civil Defence volunteers and SDRF personnel. The 'Train with Your Army' initiative focused on handling modern security threats like drones and cyber warfare.

The Indian Army conducted a three-day residential training camp in Rajouri to strengthen civil defence preparedness and equip volunteers and disaster response personnel with skills to tackle emerging security threats and emergencies.

'Train with Your Army' Initiative

In line with the government’s vision of strengthening and modernising the Civil Defence network, the Indian Army conducted the ‘Train with Your Army’ initiative under the theme “Sashakt Nagrik, Surakshit Rashtra” (Empowered Citizens, Secure Nation). White Knight Corps, under the aegis of Northern Command, conducted a three-day residential training camp at the Corps Battle School, Sarol, Rajouri, from October 17 to 19, in coordination with the Civil Defence Organisation and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir.

Comprehensive Training Module

The camp trained 50 participants, comprising 16 SDRF personnel and 34 Civil Defence volunteers from Jammu, Doda, Samba, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Nowshera and Rajouri. The training covered hybrid warfare, drone threats, air raids, information warfare, cyber threats, survival techniques and emergency response procedures. Practical demonstrations and hands-on training enhanced the participants’ understanding of emerging threats and their preparedness to respond effectively to emergencies.

Closing Ceremony

The camp culminated on October 19, with outstanding trainees being felicitated by Major General Manoj Kumar Ruria, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division. The Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri; DIG, Civil Defence, Jammu and Kashmir Police and SDRF; SSP, Rajouri; and other representatives of the district administration attended the closing ceremony.

The initiative reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to strengthening civil - military cooperation, enhancing community preparedness and building national resilience. By equipping Civil Defence volunteers and SDRF personnel with essential skills to address emerging threats and emergencies, the initiative underscored the importance of a well-prepared citizenry in ensuring a safer and more resilient nation.

SDRF's Community Outreach

Earlier on October 14, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) organised a comprehensive disaster awareness and training programme in Rajouri to bolster disaster preparedness and emergency response among local youth and residents, officials said. The programme was organised for students of the Government Post Graduate College and residents. During the event, SDRF personnel and officials delivered informative lectures and conducted live practical demonstrations, educating participants on essential life-saving techniques, including flood management and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). (ANI)