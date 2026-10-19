A woman was critically injured after a car rammed into her two-wheeler on Pimpalgaon Bypass in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. The impact dragged her vehicle along the road for several metres. CCTV footage of the crash has gone viral, triggering debate over speeding, lane discipline and road safety.

A 38-year-old schoolteacher was seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into her two-wheeler on Pimpalgaon Bypass in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Friday morning as she was travelling to school. CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced online, sparking a debate about road discipline and dangerous driving. The impact was severe, with the car dragging the woman's two-wheeler along the road for several metres. She was rushed for medical treatment and later shifted to Nagpur. Her condition was reported to be critical.

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Teacher seriously injured in bypass accident

The injured woman has been identified as Nisha Trilok Phunde, a resident of Tirupati Society in Pimpalgaon, according to Lokmat. She works at Jaju English Medium School.

According to reports, Phunde was riding her two-wheeler to school on Friday morning when a car approaching from the opposite direction struck her. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH-34/CD-2381, reportedly hit her with considerable force and dragged the two-wheeler for some distance.

The accident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at a roadside shop.

Following a complaint by Digambar Pundalikrao Phunde, the Yavatmal city police registered a case against Dr Kishore Tonge, 45, a resident of Jai Vijay Chowk in Yavatmal, for alleged negligent driving. Further investigation is underway under the guidance of police inspector Nilesh Suradkar.

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Viral CCTV footage sparks road safety debate

The footage prompted strong reactions on social media, with users debating lane discipline, speeding and responsibility for the crash.

One user pointed to the importance of hazard perception among road users. Another highlighted the apparent disregard for double solid white lines, which generally prohibit crossing or overtaking across them.

Some users argued that the car appeared to be speeding and travelling in the wrong lane, while others questioned the teacher's position on the road and awareness of approaching traffic.

The differing reactions have fuelled a wider discussion about road safety and the need to follow traffic rules. Several users also called for better driver training and stricter enforcement of road regulations.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision remain subject to police investigation. The CCTV footage has brought renewed attention to the dangers of unsafe overtaking and poor lane discipline on Indian roads.