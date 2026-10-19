Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state's welfare initiatives and development goals, reiterating his commitment to the 'Developed Gujarat - Developed India' vision after the meeting.

CM Patel Meets PM Modi on State Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday to discuss ongoing welfare initiatives and strategic development goals for the state. CM Patel, in a post on X, asserted that the discussions focused on expanding socioeconomic opportunities for vulnerable populations, agricultural communities, and youth, while aligning state-level growth trajectories with national objectives.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi. In this meeting, I received his invaluable guidance and direction on bringing prosperity and well-being to the lives of the poor, youth, farmers, and women of the state, as well as creating new opportunities for them,” Bhupendra Patel wrote. Highlighting the motivational impact of the leadership review, Patel added, “I reiterated our commitment to realising the resolve of 'Developed Gujarat - Developed India.' Meetings with the esteemed Prime Minister Ji always bring a fresh infusion of energy and enthusiasm.”

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 Outreach

Meanwhile, the Government of Gujarat has launched an investment outreach campaign ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2027). According to an official release, through October and November 2026, high-level delegations will visit 22 countries, while roadshows will be held in eight cities across India.

The summit, themed ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’, will be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, from 10th to 12th January 2027. The nodal agency is the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat. This phase builds on the outreach that began in August 2026. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel led a high-level delegation to the United States and Canada, meeting technology leaders, investors and industry bodies in San Francisco, Washington DC and Toronto.

At the curtain-raiser event of VGGS 2027 held in New Delhi on August 30th, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, expressed that the Summit, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a symbol of global investors’ trust and a platform for knowledge sharing and Gujarat has proven its strength in all kinds of industries. From pioneering new-age technologies to leading future industries, Gujarat is building tomorrow today, and VGGS 2027 will power all seven streams of the Prime Minister’s Sapta-Dhara vision that it brings together science, technology and enterprise to strengthen livelihoods, food and energy security and create new opportunities for youth, he said. (ANI)