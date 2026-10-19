A traveller’s video of Kerala’s Shoranur Railway Station has caught attention online, with viewers praising its clean platforms, peaceful atmosphere and scenic surroundings. The Instagram reel has also sparked nostalgic memories among visitors.

A railway station in Kerala has caught the attention of social media users for its cleanliness, peaceful atmosphere and picturesque surroundings. Shoranur Junction, one of the state's important railway junctions, has drawn praise after a travel creator shared a video showcasing its clean platforms, multiple ticket counters and charming appearance. The video has prompted viewers to recall their own experiences at the station, with several praising the cleanliness of railway stations across Kerala.

Located in Palakkad district, Shoranur Junction is an important railway hub connecting several routes across Kerala and beyond. While busy railway stations are often associated with crowds and noise, the video presents a different picture of Shoranur, highlighting its calm atmosphere and well-maintained premises.

Viral Video, Showcases Shoranur Railway Station's Charm

In the Instagram video titled “A Beautiful & Clean Railway Station in Kerala”, the creator takes viewers on a tour of Shoranur Junction, admiring its appearance and cleanliness.

“Look at Shoranur, it's a railway junction located in Kerala. What a lovely station this is. Here, the tracks lead toward the hills. There's a bus stop just outside station. Just look at how charming it is. It's almost like a palace, it's beautiful,” the creator said.

The video highlights the railway tracks stretching towards the surrounding hills, along with the bus stop outside the station. The creator also draws attention to the station's appearance from both the outside and the inside.

“This is a railway junction. It's not extremely crowded. There are multiple ticket counters, but it's quite calm. The level of cleanliness is remarkable, the entire station is spotless and absolutely lovely. It looked wonderful from a distance and it's also impressive from the inside. Isn't it just lovely?” the creator added.

The video has resonated with viewers who appreciate the station's cleanliness and welcoming atmosphere.

Praises Kerala Railway Station

The creator shared the video with the caption, “One of the Beautiful & Cleanest Railway Station in Kerala.”

The post has drawn attention to Shoranur Junction's well-kept appearance, with viewers appreciating its clean platforms and surroundings. The video also highlights how everyday public spaces can leave a lasting impression on travellers when they are well maintained.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted users to share their views on cleanliness at railway stations across Kerala, while others recalled personal memories associated with Shoranur Junction.

One user commented: “Not just Shoranur Station—every station from Kasaragod to Trivandrum is so neat and clean. That’s why Kerala is truly called God’s Own Country!”

Another user wrote: “This is my Swachh Bharat”

A third user shared a nostalgic memory of visiting the station, writing: “It was a June morning perhaps 2009, around 6 am. I got down at Shoranur station to feel the touch of Kerala. Just near to my coach was a coffee shop. I took a cuppa and felt joyous. The platform was neat and clean with a slow breeze. Your reel reminded me those days.”

The comments reflect how railway stations can become memorable parts of a journey, not only as transit points but also as places associated with personal experiences and fond memories.

Shoranur Junction Draws Attention Beyond Its Role as a Transit Hub

Shoranur Junction is a significant railway junction in Kerala, serving passengers travelling to different parts of the state and beyond. Its location and railway connections make it an important point for commuters and long-distance travellers.

The viral video offers a glimpse of the station beyond its operational role, focusing instead on its cleanliness, calm atmosphere and visual appeal. The positive reactions also underline the importance travellers place on clean and well-maintained public infrastructure.