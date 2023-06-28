WATCH: 2 men get into a fight in Delhi Metro; video goes viral as they hurl abuses at each other

Once again, the Delhi Metro is the subject of a new video that shows two men engaging in an ugly fight inside a metro coach.

The Delhi Metro has been in the spotlight for a variety of reasons over the past few months, and it is once more, but not for dancing reels or PDAs. On social media, a video depicting two backpack-wearing men fighting inside a metro coach in the Violet Line has surfaced. While most commuters keep their distance from the two guys, some attempt to break up the altercation and stop it from getting worse on the well-known public transportation. But their attempts are useless. The men can also be seen shoving each other away and striking each other.

Responding to the matter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement on Wednesday.

"We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, time, etc. Recently, DMRC also deployed flying squads comprised of Metro and Security staff to randomly monitor such behaviour in the Metro across its network and to take necessary action under relevant provisions of law," said Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Social media users' reactions to this video have been conflicted so far. "Keep calm anyway; are there fewer problems in life?" said one user on Twitter, while another added, "enjoyment for all ages is available in DMRC."