Was told I'd be killed if I come back: Gujarat Congress MLA's wife's big charges on husband

Reshma Solanki informed that she had received threats and had gone to the United States for protection. "When I returned, I tried to enter the house 2-3 times but was pushed out and warned I'd be killed if I came back," she added.

Gujarat Congress politician Bharatsinh Solanki's estranged wife Reshma Solanki said on Tuesday that she was receiving death threats and was subjected to domestic abuse. She informed the news agency that she had received threats and had gone to the United States for protection. "When I returned, I tried to enter the house 2-3 times but was pushed out and warned I'd be killed if I came back," she was cited as saying by ANI.

Reshma stated that she has addressed the court and requested that the Anand SP be protected. She stated that she will remain with his parents and would not divorce him. She also claimed to have gotten a notification that harmed her parents' reputation.

"They are circulating rumours about us, and my parents and siblings are suffering socially as a result. I had to go to court to seek protection from the Anand SP, and I have done so. I am an Indian lady who will continue to live with her husband and will not divorce him," according to ANI, Reshma stated.

Also Read | He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

Reshma Solanki has resisted handing her husband a divorce, saying, "I am an Indian, and I will only leave my spouse upon my death." The marital strife between Solanki and his second wife, Reshma, became public when both parties published notices in newspapers 2021, laying out their respective sides of the tale.

Reshma Solanki is the second wife of former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chairman Bharatsinh Solanki. The schism between Solanki and his estranged wife became apparent after they published their sides of the storey in newspapers in 2021.

Also Read | Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

Also Read | 'They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts': Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike