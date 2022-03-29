Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

Ladakh police decided to take the help of Indore's dancing cop Ranjeet Singh to resolve traffic issues. Indore's traffic constable Ranjeet Singh is famous for Michael Jackson's 'moonwalk' to supervise the traffic in the city.

Among the many things that Indore is famous for, ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh is one of them. Traffic head constable Ranjeet Singh, who is stationed outside the High Court signal on MG Road, does pop icon Michaela Jackson’s famous moonwalk to control the traffic.

He has now been invited by Ladhak Police to resolve the traffic issues uniquely. Ranjeet Singh will be flying to Ladhak on Wednesday morning where he will spend a week and train traffic cops in Leh, Ladhak and Kargil, as well as will be interacting with locals to create awareness regarding traffic safety. He will return to Indore on April 8.

Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Ranjeet, who has been serving for over 18 years, said, “Over the period of days in Ladakh, I will be conducting training sessions of the traffic police there. Traffic management and traffic safety are important factors that need to be addressed. At the same time, people need to be made aware of the rules.”

Recipient of many awards, including one for traffic management, Ranjeet is also famous on social media for his dance moves and for managing the city's traffic. His innovative, exciting and unique way of executing his duty made him a local celebrity as residents approached him for pictures.

A few days ago, Ladakh's Traffic SP, Mohd Rafi Giri, called Indore police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra seeking permission for Ranjeet to be sent to the UT. Giri even wrote a letter to Mishra mentioning the same request.

Ask him if he will teach his moonwalking skills to the cops and he says, “Of course! I am told they all are very excited to see me. They want to know how I do moonwalks without any music. So, yes, I will certainly be teaching them that too. But the focus will largely be on traffic management and safety awareness.”

In 2019, Ranjeet Singh was invited to attend the Traffic Infratech Expo. It was for the second time that Ranjeet was invited as a guest to the international expo which comprised around seven to eight countries including India. He also claims to have been invited by one German lady, Helena, head of a plastic paint company there, to Germany for training German cops in his signature style.

It is believed to be the first time that a traffic cop will be going to another state to deliver training to police personnel. Usually, the summer season witnesses a sea of tourists in Ladakh, and it becomes challenging for them to control the traffic in the city.

Ranjeet Singh once said that he had wanted to be a dancer ever since he was a child, but he had to give up on his dream because of poor financial conditions. However, now his traffic management skills will bring smiles to commuters' faces. Check out his dancing movies in this video.

