He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

Amidst Karnataka School Textbook Review Committee altering the lessons on Tipu Sultan and other historical aspects from class 6, 7, and 10, BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan demanded dropping Tipu syllabus from the textbook itself. He said Tipu was not a freedom fighter but was a religious fundamentalist.

Alleging that Tipu Sultan has killed many Coorg residents and converted many from the Coorg and Mangalore region of Karnataka, BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan has called the historical figure a 'Rat'.

While talking to Asianet Newsable, the MLA said Tipu has destroyed 8000 temples, attacked churches, converted many Coorg communities and Christians from Mangalore and hence he should be dropped from school text books in Karnataka.

The MLA also made a letter stating that he got the 16-page letter of Tipu Sultan written in Persian language and said, Tipu was a dictator, communal, killed women, children and aged for not willing to convert. "He came to Coorg and wanted to name Madikeri as Jaffrabad, Sakleshpur in Hassan as Munjurabad. He took many people from Coorg into his custody. He killed about 60,000 Coorgies in Srirangapatna, had the British not killed him, he would have converted the entire South India," said Ranjan.

Earlier talking to Asianet Suvarna News 24x7, the MLA when asked about Tipu being referred as 'Tiger of Mysuru', he replied saying, "He is Mysuru's Rat, not Tiger."

The MLA has given representation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister BC Nagesh no knock-out lessons of Tipu Sultan. "He attacked Coorg 30 times and failed. He hatched a ploy and on the pretext of 'compromise' called Kodava warriors to Bagamandala without weapons. Once the unsuspecting warriors came, they were captured and killed by Tipu's army."

Earlier, the Karnataka School Textbook Review Committee had said that after four months of study, it has omitted many unrelated and glorified contents from the school textbooks. The panel head Rohit Chakratirtha told Asianet Newsable that, the panel has not removed Tipu from history textbooks but only made some alterations and knocked out contents which had no evidence of the occurrence.