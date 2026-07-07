An X post, featuring a video, has leveled serious but unverified accusations against an elderly man and his grandson in Palwal, Haryana. They are accused of capturing street dogs and throwing them into a river, sparking significant online outrage and calls for an investigation.

An X post made severe charges against an elderly man and his grandson, saying they pick up street dogs in their area and hurl them into a river. The post contains a video in which the two appear to be carrying a dog away on a scooter at night.

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While the video has sparked significant emotions online, the accusations made in the post have not been independently verified, and many people have requested authorities to investigate the situation. An older guy and a younger person—possibly his grandson—are seen riding a scooter down a street at night in the footage that was uploaded on X. According to the post, the incident took place in Shivpuri Mohalla near Jageshwar Mandir in Palwal, Haryana. The post was shared with the title, “ANIMAL CRUELTY CREATES UNSAFE COMMUNITIES!"

The veracity of the video and the precise date of the purported occurrence could not be independently confirmed at the time of writing. Regarding the assertions stated in the post, there has likewise been no formal confirmation.

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Many social media users reacted strongly to the post, with some demanding an inquiry and, if the accusations are proven to be genuine, punishment against the individuals in the video.

A user wrote, “You see a pattern here, people above 45, primarily from a specific region, mainly northern part of India, which is also infested with honor killing, castism, lawlessness, arrogance and a complete lack of apathy. There is definitely a social cause behind this hate."

Another commented, “Wo use le gye aap chhor ese chhor ese karte rh gye. Use bachaya kyu nahi."

“I wish I had been there. I guarantee things would have gone differently and the dog would still be alive," another person wrote.