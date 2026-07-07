The death toll in the Jaipur highway accident has risen to four. A man succumbed to injuries after his three children were killed when a speeding trailer ran over the family of five. The mother is critically injured and undergoing treatment.

Death Toll Rises to Four

The death toll in the accident on the Ajmer Highway in Jaipur rose to four after a man succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Jaipuria Hospital on Tuesday. Hospital Superintendent Dr Jeevraj Singh confirmed that the man Chandraprakash, died while undergoing treatment.

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Three Children Killed, Mother Critical

Earlier in the day, three children were killed after a speeding trailer hit a family of five-Chandraprakash, his wife and their three children who were standing on the roadside waiting for public transport on the Ajmer Road Highway near the 200 Feet Bypass in Jaipur. According to police, the trailer allegedly went out of control and crushed them before crashing into a railing on the roadside. The children's mother remains critically injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 8:45 am to 9 am in front of a hotel on the main Delhi-Ajmer Highway.

Police Officials Recount Incident

"The trailer was coming from the highway and hit the children who were standing at the bus stop. Three children died on the spot," Traffic Police Officer Puniram Meena told ANI.

Surendra Singh, ACP, Sodala, Jaipur Police Commissionerate, told ANI, "Some family members were sitting by the side of this road. A trailer came and ran them over; the bodies of three children were recovered."

Amin Hasan, ACP, Traffic Police, Jaipur, added that the victims were waiting for transport when the accident took place. "This incident occurred around 9 o'clock. A family, comprising a husband, wife, and their three children, was waiting for transport. In the meantime, this trailer ran them over. Preliminary reports indicate that the three children have died, while the parents sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised," Hasan told ANI.

The bodies of the three children were sent to the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)