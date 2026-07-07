Heavy Mumbai Rains have led to a dramatic transformation of the Nalasopara street into 'Central Park Resort', turning it into a waterpark. A viral video capturing the extent of the waterlogging has drawn significant attention. The event highlights the impact of continuous rainfall on urban infrastructure and residential areas.

Amid massive rainfall, a street in Nalasopara's locality within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has transformed into an unexpected waterpark, and citizens are having their fun with it. The 'Central Park Resort', as referred to in a widely circulated video, has become a striking visual representation of the impact of the ongoing Mumbai Rains. This recent event, widely captured in a viral video, shows significant waterlogging that has turned the residential complex into a water park, gaining massive traction.

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‘Welcome To Central Park Resort’

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to disruption of day-to-day lives in Mumbai. Nalasopara, in particular, has seen significant disturbance, with roads and low-lying areas struggling to cope with the accumulated rainwater. In a now-viral video shared by a Nalasopara resident, one can see the citizens coming out on water-clogged streets in huge numbers to make the most of the monsoon season. A clear example of 'comedy in tragedy.'

Take a look at the video here!

Netizens React To The Viral Video

As soon as these videos were shared, netizens took no time to react to the same. One user wrote, “Just a cocktail of rotten garbage and faecal matter!” Another wrote, “Naale ka paani bhi hai isme.” One more user wrote, “kha se aate h ye log.” One more comment read, “Gahr gahr swimming pool Yojana.”

Mumbai Rain Horrors

The incident highlights the recurrent issue of urban flooding in low-lying areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the monsoon. The city is already on high alert due to heavy rainfall, causing disruption in day-to-day lives and death of a few citizens.