A rescued puppy named Camino is featured in a poignant viral video capturing his final car journey with his foster mother, Janis, on the way to a meet-and-greet. The emotional trip, which represents the 'hardest goodbye,' ultimately leads to Camino's happy adoption into a loving forever home.

Camino, a rescued puppy, is seen in a poignant video on his farewell vehicle journey with his foster mother, Janis. The sorrowful voyage may result in an adoption, which is what makes the scene so moving, with Camino sitting peacefully in the passenger seat as he proceeds to his meet-and-greet, piano music playing in the background.

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Camino had been living with Janis for a while. Janis shares her foster journey through @thewuhaven. She fosters children and dog-friendly puppies around Johns Creek and Cumming, Georgia. Camino's biography describes her as a one-year-old lab mix weighing 53 pounds.

“The hardest goodbye becomes the happiest hello. I’m always honored to make this drive for them,” the video is captioned.

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In the comment on the post, @thewuhaven wrote, “Camino was adopted to a very loving home where the adopter has always owned rescue animals. He is so loved already and will be spoiled for the rest of his life. The@herodogrescue has a 2part approval process of vetting potential adopters. Once they pass the screening, fosters call adopters and screen them directly since we know our foster dog best. From there if it is a fit, a loving perfect home for them, we schedule a meet and greet and check their home. Our foster dogs are loved on just like our personal dogs and we really try to help them be adoptable, then find them a good loving home that would be the best fit for them.”

Camino Gets Adopted

In a subsequent video, Janis announced that Camino had been adopted. She asks the dog whether he is "excited" after the long travel as he sits in the car.

“Camino is adopted. He will be spoiled as the only dog in a family with 3 cats. I'm going to miss this sweet guy. I think we all knew that when I took him to his meet he will stay. Happy tails, Camino,” the captions reads.

Netizens left comments on the videos to convey their perspectives. "Thank God the precious baby got a forever home with love," one person said, while another added, "He is precious!!" “Happy trails, Camino!!!”