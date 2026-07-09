BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi hailed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision for doorstep ration delivery to the specially-abled and elderly. He also praised the state police's crackdown on fake currency syndicates and commented on police 'encounters'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chakradhar Gogoi on Thursday lauded a "unique decision" taken by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to deliver rations directly to the doorsteps of specially-abled (Divyang) and elderly persons across the state.

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Hailing the initiative as a major step towards strengthening the welfare state, Gogoi expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that the move has been widely welcomed by the common public. "Really, it's a unique decision taken by the Chief Minister of Assam, as he is going to deliver the ration for Divyang (specially-abled) and elderly persons at their doorstep. It is very much welcomed by the common people, and we also welcome it. I am very much grateful to the Chief Minister, and we wish for more such work by the Chief Minister because we are in a welfare state. Our every action should be covered by the welfare of the people, the common people," Gogoi told ANI.

Crackdown on Fake Currency Syndicates

Apart from the welfare measures, Gogoi also commented on the recent crackdown by the state police on fake currency syndicates. He highlighted that the circulation of counterfeit notes had caused significant damage to the local economy and praised the government's proactiveness in making arrests over the last two weeks. "The market for fake notes is spread across the entire country. But this time in Assam, over the last 7 to 15 days, many such people have been caught by the police under the Assam government who were printing fake notes. And they didn't just print them; they spread them throughout Assam. Because of this, Assam's economy was greatly disturbed and damaged. It had a massive effect on Assam's economy. Therefore, the step taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to stop this is the right step," he remarked.

On Police 'Encounters'

Addressing the issue of police 'encounters' that stems from the recent encounter of the prime accused in the Baruipur minor's rape and murder case, Gogoi maintained that irrespective of how an encounter happens, a criminal must be punished. "See, regarding these encounters--encounters happen sometimes; how they happen, I do not know. But such people [criminals] must certainly be punished. Whether there is an encounter or not is not the issue, but punishment must definitely be given. If we cannot stop businesses like fake currency and the drugs trade, then the entire future of Assam and the upcoming generations will be completely destroyed. Therefore, we must obstruct it; we must stop it. I want to say that the Chief Minister should take even more correct steps and take strict action," he added. (ANI)