A viral Instagram video gives a tour of a 700 sq ft, 2BHK flat in Parel, Mumbai, for which the occupants pay around Rs 1 lakh per month in rent. The video has sparked widespread online discussion about Mumbai's high rental costs, with netizens expressing shock and debating if the price is justified.

People are frequently taken aback by Mumbai's rental costs. Discussions about how costly living in the city may be have been reignited by a recent flat tour from Parel. In a video shared on Instagram, two young professionals gave viewers a look inside the apartment they currently rent in the area. What caught people’s attention was the amount they pay every month for the space.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before the tour started, the man recording posed a question concerning housing in Mumbai that many people often consider. He said, "How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?" The woman said, "Around a lakh," adding that the two-bedroom flat is roughly 700 square feet in size.

Check Out Viral Video

The video first shows the living room area of the flat. One of the occupants described the apartment's two bedrooms during the tour. As she described the arrangement, she gestured to the larger room. She said, "This is the master bedroom, so it's bigger." She said that the building's upkeep costs are included in their monthly rent.

The flat is situated in Parel, a major area of Mumbai with a lot of tall buildings and a number of commercial centers. The woman also revealed the second bedroom throughout the tour. She mentioned the view from the flat as one intriguing element. Flights are seen from the window as they take off or land nearby.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Over 10.3 million people have seen the video since it was posted in February. Additionally, it sparked a lot of internet opinions, particularly regarding the rent price. A startled user said, "23 years old paying rent of 1 Lac per month." "1 lakh????? Nashik mai itne emi mai 2 ghar kharid looo maii" was another reply.

A few viewers contrasted it with the prices in other areas of the city. One person wrote, “1 lakh rent toh main Borivali mein de raha hun, I need to change my broker.” Some said that the rent exceeded their monthly income. A user said, "I just realised that my monthly salary is less than their rent share."

Some, however, thought the location and view justified the rent. A user commented, "Actually, the rent is good with this view and location." "Having lived in Lower Parel, this is the most honest take on rentals and accommodations here," said another.

However, other individuals attacked the city's real estate market in general. One remark said, "Bombay rent is the biggest scam for a city which has a stock market."