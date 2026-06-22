A video showing a woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lying in the middle of a busy road in Greater Noida has gone viral. The 32-year-old woman caused a significant traffic disruption by refusing to move, with the incident drawing sharp criticism from social media users.

A woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol was captured lying in the middle of a busy road in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. Social media users have reacted angrily to a video of the event, criticising her for stirring up trouble. According to reports, the incident happened inside the city's Bisrakh police station earlier this month. After lying down on the road in full daylight and refusing to move, the lady, who is reportedly a 32-year-old member of a local society, caused traffic to be disrupted.

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The woman was seen lying on the road in the video while cars continued to hoot in the background. She was wearing a black and blue clothing. The woman's refusal to leave her home resulted in a large traffic gridlock in the vicinity, as seen by the camera panning. She was observed talking to someone while carrying a cigarette in one hand. There were also two bottles of alcohol stored close by. The woman was repeatedly asked to get off the road and into a safer area, but she refused to comply.

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The video swiftly circulated on social media, with individuals expressing a mix of alarm, criticism, and incredulity. Many people questioned how the woman could be in such a state in a public area, while others emphasised the dangers to both the woman and the drivers.

How Did Social Media React?

“Let her keep lying on the road only. Some big vehicle will come and make her free from all her tensions. Also people like these are the real curse for the society and upcoming generations," said one user.

“True gender equality…why women should remain behind doing such road side free entertainment," a user sarcastically commented. “Choriya bhi choro se kam hay kya," another person joked.

An individual jokingly said, “Love to see women stepping up, in men dominated field"