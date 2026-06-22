A tech enthusiast's weekend experiment of swapping his iPhone for a Nokia flip phone revealed surprising results. While the digital detox led to more quality family time and less anxiety, it also highlighted the practical challenges of living without essential apps for navigation and payments, exposing our deep reliance on smartphones.

It may seem easy to turn off a smartphone for two days a week, but you have to try it. A weekend experiment by a tech enthusiast has now spurred a broader discussion about the unseen reliance that permeates our constantly connected lives. Siddharth Bhimani recounted the story on X, explaining how he developed a rigorous weekend regimen centred around putting down his iPhone. He stated, "I used to do a digital detox on weekends," describing how he would turn off his smartphone every Friday night and use a simple Nokia flip phone till Sunday.

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The shift seemed strange at first, but it soon changed the way he spent his time. He saw a notable change in his daily routine when there were no notifications, social media feeds, or app diversions. “I suddenly had so much free time that I started reading books, playing with my daughter and spending quality time with family,” he shared. The absence of a smartphone also changed the tone of everyday interactions. Meals, conversations and small family moments felt less interrupted, something he described as helping him feel more present. “Less anxiety. My mind felt calmer,” he noted.

The experiment also demonstrated the extent to which cellphones are incorporated into daily life. Practical issues emerged when the initial novelty subsided. Communication was challenging since the transfer of contacts to a simple phone did not go well and certain entries did not transfer correctly.

More importantly, the scarcity of key software rapidly became an impediment. Navigation tools, meal delivery services, and digital payment apps were all out of reach. On certain occasions, he had to rely on his wife's phone while travelling or performing simple activities.

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"As a tech enthusiast, not having access to my cards, offers, and apps while paying hotel bills felt painful," he said, highlighting how inextricably linked digital ecosystems are to daily ease.

The weekend swap highlighted an uncomfortable reality: putting down cellphones is emotionally satisfying but practically challenging. However, it also gave a sense of tranquillity and connectivity. His experience now falls halfway between caution and inspiration, demonstrating that even a little respite from the digital world is accompanied by both clarity and limitation.