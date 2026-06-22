A contentious office policy has gone viral, mandating an hour of unpaid work for every minute an employee's lunch break exceeds 30 minutes. This stringent "eat faster" rule has sparked intense online criticism and a broader discussion about employee rights and corporate culture.

A contentious office policy that purportedly penalises workers for taking longer lunch breaks has gone viral on social media, sparking intense criticism and discussion on employee rights and corporate culture. The notification, whose source is still unknown, established a stringent regulation that linked the length of the lunch break to more unpaid labour hours. The memo states that workers who go over their designated 30-minute lunch break will have to make up the time beyond regular business hours.

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"For every minute your lunch break exceeds 30 minutes, you will owe the company 60 minutes of unpaid 'focus time' after 6pm," the notice stated. It went on to provide an example: "For example, a 31-minute lunch means you leave office at 7:00pm." The message concluded with a blunt instruction: "Eat faster."

The notice's image swiftly went viral on X and other social media sites, where commenters questioned the policy's viability and constitutionality. The notion of mandating an hour of unpaid labour for each extra minute spent on a lunch break was opposed by many.

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One user reacted with a counterproposal, stating that employees should be paid an extra hour for every minute performed outside office hours. The commentator remarked that remaining until 6:01 p.m. would result in remuneration equal to an extra hour of pay.

Others utilised the popular post to explore broad job standards. One commenter contended that employees frequently had to sacrifice personal time when working for someone else's company, implying that entrepreneurs suffer even more demands on their time.

The post also revived the debate about remote labour. A commentator stated that tight workplace standards were one of the reasons they chose remote jobs and had previously declined on-site chances. Some users took a more nuanced view, saying that while the policy appeared unreasonable, business owners often work long hours themselves and expect employees to maintain discipline around office timings.