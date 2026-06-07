Senior Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh met Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan in Bhopal, expressing unity for her win. Natarajan called the polls a fight for democratic values, as BJP also filed nominations for the MP seats.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, along with State Congress President Jitu Patwari and other leaders, on Saturday met Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Rallies Behind Natarajan

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "All our senior leaders and all MLAs have welcomed Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan with unity and firm resolve, and with great joy resolved that the Congress candidate will go to the Rajya Sabha."

Congress leader Harish Chaudhary said that the entire legislative party decided that Meenakshi Natrajan will represent Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha. "The legislative party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Umang Singhar. The entire legislative party unanimously assured that with a good majority, Meenakshi Natrajan will be sent to represent Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

'A Fight for Democratic Values'

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Natarajan expressed gratitude to the party's senior leadership and MLAs for entrusting her with this responsibility, characterising the polls as a fight for "democratic values". Speaking to ANI, Meenakshi Natarajan, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge for Telangana, said, "I thank all the senior leaders and MLAs of the party for giving me this opportunity. The Congress is ready to face all kinds of situations. This is a fight of democratic values," he said.

BJP Candidates File Nominations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections officially filed their nominations on Saturday from Madhya Pradesh. Among those filing their nominations were BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party leader Rajneesh Agrawal, both of whom are vying for seats in the Upper House. The filing process took place in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Election Commission Announces Biennial Polls

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states. This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)