An Indian man named Anshuman Bhagat posted a viral video demonstrating a seamless cross-border digital payment in Nepal using UPI. The video shows him scanning a QR code with Google Pay, which displayed the amount in both Nepalese and Indian rupees with real-time conversion before he completed the transaction.

In the video, Bhagat can be seen scanning a QR code at a retailer using his smartphone's Google Pay app. After scanning the code, the payment portal displayed the amount to be paid in Nepalese rupees. The software then presented the identical amount in Indian rupees (INR) using real-time conversion. Bhagat chose the bank account he wished to utilise for the transaction. After checking the data, he entered his UPI PIN and finished the payment within seconds, successfully transferring the money using the QR code method.

"It was an amazing experience to shop abroad in Nepal with INR," Bhagat captioned the accompanying video, adding: "Cross-border payments made surprisingly smooth."

Text overlaid on the video read: “Using Google Pay/UPI in Nepal. Paying directly in INR for NPR” and “Super smooth real time conversion.”

Here's How Netizens Reacted

The video startled some Indian users with how quickly the transaction was completed, as viewers responded to India's developing digital payment infrastructure.

Several users described the improvement as a big convenience for travellers. One reader stated, "This is a game changer if it comes with no hidden fees."

Another user contributed a useful advice, adding, “Always better to carry cash too, just to be safe.” Others expressed their enthusiasm at the prospect of smooth cross-border payments becoming increasingly popular, particularly in adjacent countries where Indian tourists routinely go.