Domestic LPG prices hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder, effective June 7. The price of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 942. This is the second hike since March, when prices were increased by Rs 60. Under-recovery is still around Rs 700.

LPG Price Hiked by Rs 29

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. The revised price comes into effect from Sunday, June 7. Following the latest LPG price hike, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

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The latest increase comes after oil companies raised LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Government Briefing on LPG Situation

Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government has taken several steps to ensure adequate LPG availability, including increasing domestic production and securing imports. "As far as the under recovery on LPG domestic cooking cylinder is concerned, it is still in the range of almost 700 rupees," Sharma said while responding to media queries.

Reasons for Demand Moderation

Sharma attributed the recent moderation in LPG demand to multiple factors, including lower consumption by commercial and industrial users, improved booking cycles and technology-led delivery authentication. "There has been a reduction because our commercial and industrial LPG and the other reason is the booking period that we managed, I mean 25 days and 45 days. And the third reason is the DAC [Delivery Authentication Code] linked deliveries," she said. (ANI)