A viral video from Jaipur showing two men on a motorbike molesting a woman has sparked widespread outrage. In response, the Rajasthan Police have identified the suspects and issued a stern warning against committing crimes for online popularity.

An alarming incident in Jaipur has garnered attention when a video of two guys on a motorbike reportedly molesting a woman went viral on social media platforms. The video appears to show one of the males groping the woman improperly as she was riding another two-wheeler on a public route. The video rapidly sparked uproar online, with individuals expressing worry about women's safety in public places. This incident is thought to have occurred on a major route, making the crime even more disturbing.

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Rajasthan Police said that they have taken swift action in response to the viral video. The police issued a post on social media warning against breaching the law in the quest of online popularity.

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"Law enforcement agencies are not only reactive but are increasingly proactive in preventing crimes," the police said in their statement. The police social media team actively monitors such content round the clock, and citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity. Officials stated that the suspected persons have been identified using technology and informants, and attempts are ongoing to capture them.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again spotlighted the importance of vigilance, stricter enforcement, and public awareness to ensure safer roads for all. The police have also stressed that creating viral content is not worth compromising public safety.

The police also encouraged residents not to compromise public safety or break driving laws in order to create viral material. They underlined that law enforcement authorities are becoming more proactive in preventing crimes rather than just reactively responding.

The tragedy has once again demonstrated the significance of vigilance, better enforcement, and public awareness in ensuring safer roadways for everybody.