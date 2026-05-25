To manage a surge in tourist traffic, Shimla Police has implemented extensive measures. These include deploying more personnel and volunteers, dividing the city into sectors, diverting tourist vehicles, and running a social media awareness campaign.

Amid a sharp rise in tourist inflow during the ongoing tourism season, Shimla Police has implemented extensive traffic management measures across the district to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, additional personnel have been deployed and enhanced monitoring systems introduced to manage increasing traffic pressure in Shimla and surrounding areas. The measures aim to facilitate hassle-free movement for both residents and tourists visiting the hill station during the peak travel period.

Increased Personnel and Enhanced Monitoring

Police said the strength of traffic personnel and traffic riders has been increased to ensure quick response and effective traffic regulation at key congestion points across the city. Traffic volunteers have also been engaged in the drive, while efforts are underway to involve more volunteers in assisting traffic management operations.

To strengthen surveillance and ensure swift action, an interceptor vehicle is being deployed across different parts of the city to monitor traffic conditions and support field personnel in regulating vehicular movement. For better supervision and coordination, Shimla city has been divided into five traffic sectors, each being monitored by NGO-1 level officers to facilitate effective decision-making and improved control over traffic flow in different zones, police said.

Strategic Traffic Management

Shimla Police further said that tourist vehicles heading towards Upper Shimla are being diverted through the Shoghi-Mehli bypass route in an effort to reduce congestion on the city's main roads. The police are also running a traffic awareness campaign through social media platforms, regularly providing updates regarding traffic conditions, alternative routes and advisories for commuters and tourists.

Managing High Traffic Volume

According to police data, more than 70,000 vehicles moved between Solan and Shimla in both directions over the past three days. In addition, over 25,000 vehicles from other states were recorded entering and moving through the Shimla region during the same period.

Despite the heavy vehicular load and simultaneous deployment of police personnel for Panchayat election duties, traffic movement remained largely smooth due to effective planning, additional deployment and continuous monitoring, police said.

"District Shimla Police will continue to accord top priority to road safety and public convenience in the future as well," the statement added. (ANI)