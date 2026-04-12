A viral video shows a train cabin on a Bharat Gaurav tourist train converted into a shrine for a lively 'arti'. The footage has sparked a heated online controversy, dividing viewers between supporters of religious expression and critics concerned about passenger convenience in a shared public space.

A trending video circulating on social media shows a train cabin converted into a makeshift shrine. The clip shows people adorning an upper bunk with flower garlands and god idols while performing a lively 'arti' (devotional singing) session in the middle of the voyage. The event apparently occurred aboard a Bharat Gaurav tourist train, which is a theme-based service run by IRCTC and commercial partners to highlight India's cultural and spiritual legacy. The footage shows a group of people standing in the aisle as others conducted the rites. The video has sparked a heated controversy, with viewers reacting differently online.

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How Did Netizens React?

The online reaction has been swift and divided. Supporters of the group claim that the act reflects the country's spiritual fibre. One user backed the pilgrims, saying, "India is a place of culture and faith. Why is there an issue if they are not causing any harm or impeding traffic? Let them pray peacefully."

However, critics have retaliated, pushing for greater enforcement of railway restrictions to ensure civility. "I pay for a ticket to travel in a quiet, shared environment, not to be an accidental participant in a religious congregation," said another user. A third user wrote: "This is a blatant invasion of personal space."

As the video continues to circulate, many are now calling on railway officials to provide clear guidelines on religious displays within public coaches to prevent future friction between passengers.