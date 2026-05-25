Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has been called to Delhi by the Congress high command for a meeting on May 26. This comes amid intense speculation of a leadership change due to the ongoing power tussle between him and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka CM Summoned to Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the Congress party leadership in the national capital on May 26. The Congress central leadership has called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Delhi on Tuesday amid renewed speculation concerning a leadership change in the state. The call to the national capital comes three years into the Congress government's tenure and amid a prolonged tussle for the Chief Minister's post between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

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Speculation Over Meeting's Agenda

Sources said the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi during the visit. There is a possibility of the Chief Minister discussing the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. There is speculation about the real purpose of the meeting. The meeting may also focus on preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Leadership Tussle and Party Discontent

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. "It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary said. Discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly. They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka.

So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons. With Siddaramaiah asked to be in Delhi on May 26, all eyes are now on the outcome of his meeting with the high command.