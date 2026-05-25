An 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling in Delhi's Azad Nagar on the intervening night of May 23-24. A crime team inspected the scene, and the victim was declared dead at a hospital. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

An 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling in the Azad Nagar area of Delhi's Lal Bagh locality during the intervening night of May 23 and May 24, police said.

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According to the Delhi Police on Sunday, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night. "A PCR call regarding a hanging incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night of 23/24 May 2026. Police staff immediately reached the spot at Lal Bagh, Azadpur, where an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a cloth," the police said.

Crime team examines scene

The police further said that a crime team examined the scene of the occurrence. "The Crime Team inspected the scene, and photographs were taken. The victim was shifted to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the official added.

Inquest proceedings initiated

The body has been kept in the mortuary for preservation, officials said. "The body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law. Further proceedings are underway," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)