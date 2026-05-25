BRS's KT Rama Rao strongly criticised the Telangana Congress government's decision to introduce prepaid electricity meters, alleging it is a conspiracy to abolish free electricity for farmers and privatize the power sector under CM Revanth Reddy.

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu State Minister P Viswanathan paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister felicitated and congratulated Viswanathan on this occasion.

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KTR Criticises Prepaid Meter Initiative

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the Congress government's decision to introduce prepaid electricity meters in the state and to install meters on agricultural pump sets. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken this decision to eventually abolish free electricity in the state and hand over the power sector to private companies under the guise of prepaid meters.

KT Rama Rao said the Congress government was conspiring to remove free electricity for farmers by installing meters on agricultural motors.

He also alleged that Congress plans to replace existing household electricity meters with prepaid meters in every home.

He said the state cabinet had decided yesterday to replace all existing meters with prepaid meters.

According to him, prepaid meters would be introduced for agriculture in both villages and towns.

KTR called upon people to "remove the fuses" of the Congress party before prepaid meters are brought into every home and before meters are installed on agricultural motors. He urged the public to revolt against what he called Congress's conspiracies in the power sector. (ANI)