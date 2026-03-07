Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced a new Population Management Policy at the Raisina Dialogue to address declining fertility rates in South India, offering cash incentives for second and third children to encourage population growth.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday highlighted demographic challenges in South India and outlined the state's new Population Management Policy aimed at addressing declining fertility rates at the Raisina Dialogue held in the national capital.

AP's New Population Management Policy

According to the Andhra Pradesh CMO, CM Naidu said, "Some countries are already facing an ageing problem. India still has the advantage of a demographic dividend, which will remain up to 2047. India's replacement fertility rate is 2.1, and currently it is around 2.2. But in South India, we are around 1.5 - far below the replacement level." He added, "For the first time, a state government has introduced a population management policy. If a family has a second child, the state government will give ₹25,000 cash on delivery. For the third child, we will provide ₹1,000 per month for five years for nutrition and child development."

Parental Support Measures

CM Naidu also spoke about parental support measures, stating, "We are giving maternity leave for one year. Even men will get one or two months of leave to look after the child. Raising children is a parental responsibility - both wife and husband have to share it equally."

Focus on Emerging Technologies

Furthermore, speaking to reporters after the Dialogue, CM Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has been focusing on emerging technologies such as information technology, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies for several years, and that these sectors will play a key role in improving governance and strengthening the economy. "I've been working on technology since the beginning. IT, QUANTUM, AI. Andhra Pradesh is ahead in all these technologies. Through technology, we can provide better services in the future. And we can also build a better economy," he said.

Naidu Praises PM Modi's Leadership

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the country currently has a strong government supported by effective public policy. ''Our Prime Minister is providing a very strong government and excellent public policy,'' he said.

'How to Increase Population' is the New Question

Highlighting demographic challenges, Naidu said that discussions in India have historically focused on population control, but the issue is now shifting towards concerns about declining population growth in certain regions, particularly in southern states. ''Recently, I introduced a population management policy. Until yesterday, we were all talking about population control. Now we're talking about how to increase the population. Now there's a problem in South India. Some countries are also facing the same problem,'' he said.

Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh has begun experimenting with a new population management policy aimed at addressing these demographic trends, describing the initiative as a major exercise that could serve as a model for other states. ''I raised that issue here as well. Andhra Pradesh is the first state where we're experimenting with population growth. This is the biggest exercise. Now, other states are also coming. If you can manage population management, no one can defeat India. It's going to happen,'' he said.

Social Media Ban for Minors Considered

The Chief Minister also referred to Friday's discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on the ideal age cutoff for restricting social media usage among minors, stating that social media may be banned for children below 13 years of age. Naidu, on this today, said the state government is considering measures to limit access for younger users and is currently debating and examining the proposal. "We are also considering whether children under 13 can be prevented from using social media. We are working on this as well. We are debating and discussing this," he said.

Karnataka Mulls Similar Restrictions

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over excessive screen time among children, the government of Karnataka is also considering restrictions on social media access for minors. While presenting the ₹4,48,004 crore State Budget in the Assembly in Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that social media will be banned for children below 16 years of age in the state, saying the move aims to curb the growing impact of excessive mobile usage among youngsters. (ANI)