The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Saturday criticised the Centre over the Rs 60 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, saying that the move has added to the financial burden on common people.

He said that the entire country is confused whether they should demand a price reduction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or US President Trump. Speaking to ANI, Dhanda said the price hike has caused distress among citizens and raised concerns that petrol and diesel prices could also increase in the coming days.

AAP questions who is making decisions for India

He said it was surprising that ministers in the government had recently claimed that there was sufficient stock and that prices would not increase. "This morning, the bomb of inflation fell on ordinary people across the country. The Modi government has increased the price of cooking gas by Rs 60 per cylinder, causing immense distress. People fear that petrol and diesel prices will also rise in the coming days. It's surprising that just yesterday, ministers in the Modi government were claiming they had sufficient stock and that prices would not increase at all. Within 24 hours, the government's statement was proven false, and the price hike raises doubts about who is actually making our decisions," Dhanda said.

"Is the Modi government running the country, making decisions for the country, or are decisions being made elsewhere and imposed on India? Who is making the decisions? Modi, where are you hiding? Let someone else step forward who can at least make decisions for the good of the country. Modi, don't put people's interests at risk like this. The entire country is currently confused about whether to demand a price reduction from Modi or from US President Trump", he added.

He urged the government not to put the interests of citizens at risk and demanded clarity on the issue, adding that people across the country are worried about rising inflation.

Details of the price revision

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

Centre assures of sufficient fuel stock

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)