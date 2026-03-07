At a conference on women's leadership, ASG Chetan Sharma said women are destined for a leading role in 'Viksit Bharat'. Speakers highlighted women's growing role in law, healthcare, and policy, stressing inclusion and empowerment.

Women Destined for Leadership in 'Viksit Bharat'

Women are destined to play a leading role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, said Chetan Sharma, Additional Solicitor General of India, while addressing a conference titled "Celebrating Women Leadership" in the national capital on Saturday. The event was organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Society of Indian Law Firms, a day ahead of International Women's Day.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Sharma emphasised that India is witnessing a rapid transformation and women are naturally placed to occupy prominent leadership positions in the country's mission of building a "Viksit Bharat." Highlighting the cultural significance of women in Indian society, he said that motherhood symbolises the origin of life and strength, adding that women have always embodied leadership and excellence. He remarked that Indian culture deeply respects the role of women and believes that where women are honoured, prosperity and divinity reside.

Diverse Voices on Empowerment and Inclusion

During the conference, several prominent speakers highlighted the growing role of women across sectors, including law, healthcare, policy and social development, while also stressing the need for inclusion, gender balance and empowerment.

Empowerment Under Current Leadership

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, Nupur Sharma, Advocate at the Supreme Court, spoke about the emphasis placed on women's empowerment under the leadership of Narendra Modi. She said that even before becoming Prime Minister, Modi had advocated for greater participation of women in governance and development. Referring to his vision for the future, she noted that several government initiatives are aimed specifically at empowering women and expanding their role in society. She also highlighted the cultural concept of "Shakti," the divine feminine power revered in Indian tradition.

Championing Accessibility and Inclusion

Another Guest of Honour, Suvarna Raj, an international para-athlete and disability rights activist, delivered a strong message on accessibility and inclusion. She emphasised that disability lies not in physical limitations but in the mindset of society, urging institutions and policymakers to create more accessible environments. Raj also called for a dedicated sports curriculum for specially-abled children and greater visibility for Paralympians so they can serve as role models.

Transformation in the Legal Profession

Senior legal professional Nina Gupta, Regional Council Member of IACC and Senior Partner at Bhasin & Co. Advocates, spoke about the transformation taking place in the legal profession. She noted that while earlier generations of women had to struggle for opportunities in a male-dominated field, the present generation is confidently claiming its place in courtrooms, law firms and leadership roles.

IACC's Commitment to Gender-Inclusive Leadership

Conference Chair Lalit Bhasin, Past National President of IACC and Managing Partner at Bhasin & Co. Advocates, highlighted the organisation's commitment to gender-inclusive leadership. He pointed out that all four regional directors of the chamber are women and stressed that institutions grow stronger when women take leadership positions. Bhasin also expressed satisfaction at the presence of a large number of men at the conference, describing it as a positive sign of wider societal support for women's leadership.

In his presidential address, Manoj K Singh, Regional President of IACC and Counsel at S&A Law Offices LLP, spoke about the natural leadership qualities of women and the importance of transformative leadership in modern institutions.

Meanwhile, Pia Singh, Regional Vice President of IACC and Chairperson of the CSR Committee, stressed the need for balance between men and women in building an equitable society. She said true progress can be achieved when both genders work together in harmony while recognising and nurturing each other's strengths.

Historical Strength and Modern Leadership

Representing the healthcare sector, Upasana Arora, Executive Vice President of IACC and Managing Director of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, highlighted the historic strength of Indian women. She cited examples such as Ahilya Bai Holkar, Rani Lakshmi Bai and President Droupadi Murmu, saying that their leadership and resilience continue to inspire women across the country.

Honouring Women Achievers

During the inaugural session, ten distinguished women were honoured with Women Leadership Awards for their contributions across sectors such as healthcare, energy, law, policy and skill development. The awardees included Raji Chandru, Kumudani Sharma, Amandeep Kaur, Nupur Sharma, Ritwika Nanda, Neelam Vats, Anika Singhal, Kavita Neeogi, Shweta Bharti and Priti Suri.

The Path to Sustainable Growth

The conference also featured three focused discussions on women's role in education, challenges in the legal profession and the growing influence of women in shaping the global economy. Speakers underlined that gender parity and inclusive leadership are essential for innovation, sustainable growth and achieving India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)