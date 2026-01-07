A man in Jharkhand's Palamu was arrested for impersonating an IAS and IP&TAFS officer. He visited a police station to influence a land dispute for a relative but was caught due to inconsistencies in his story. He later confessed to the crime.

Suspicion Aroused at Police Station

The incident came to light on January 2, 2026, at the Husainabad police station. According to a Police statement, the accused visited the police station around 4 PM to lobby for a relative in a land-related dispute. He introduced himself as Rajesh Kumar, claiming to be a 2014-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, currently posted as Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) in Bhubaneswar.

During questioning, he stated that he had previously served in Dehradun, Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar, raising suspicion among police officials due to inconsistencies in his postings. When further probed, the man altered his statement and claimed to be an officer of the Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), asserting that it was equivalent to the Indian Administrative Service and selected through the Union Public Service Commission, said the release.

He later left the police station, but officials escalated the matter to senior officers after doubts arose over his identity. A preliminary inquiry, including verification through village sources, revealed that the man was not associated with any government service.

Confession and Recovery of Fake Items

He was summoned again for questioning but failed to produce any appointment letter, identity card or official documents. During interrogation, he confessed to impersonating an IP&TAFS officer.

The accused revealed that he had unsuccessfully attempted the UPSC examinations four times and later lied to his family about securing a prestigious government post. Police recovered fake identity cards, a counterfeit blue nameplate, a mobile phone and a Hyundai Era car during the search.

Legal Action Taken

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)