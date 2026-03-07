Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a 'Nootan Nyaya Sanhita' exhibition in Haridwar to raise awareness about new criminal laws. Uttarakhand has ranked first in the country for its effective implementation of these new legal frameworks.

'Nootan Nyaya Sanhita' Exhibition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a state-level exhibition on "Nootan Nyaya Sanhita" organised by the Uttarakhand government at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar. The exhibition aims to spread awareness and highlight the effective implementation of the new criminal laws introduced by the Government of India, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Familiarising Stakeholders with Key Provisions

The exhibition has been organised to familiarise citizens, advocates, police personnel, prosecution officers, and other stakeholders with the modern criminal justice system. Key provisions of the new laws are being presented through simple, visual, and interactive formats. These include mandatory time-bound investigation and filing of charge sheets, the provision of Zero FIR and e-FIR, compulsory forensic investigation in crimes punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment, recognition of electronic and digital evidence, and stronger legal provisions for crimes against women and children.

It is noteworthy that Uttarakhand has ranked first in the country in the effective implementation of the new laws, such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The exhibition will remain open to the public until 9 March.

Development Exhibition Showcases State's Progress

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a development exhibition at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar, showcasing the achievements of the Uttarakhand government. He visited various stalls and reviewed the exhibits highlighting the state's progress.

Highlighting Four Years of Development

The exhibition is based on the development initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It highlights major works related to infrastructure development, strengthening of road connectivity, expansion of healthcare services, reforms in the education sector, investment promotion, tourism development, preservation of religious and cultural heritage, and development of border areas.

Several important and historic decisions taken by the state government have also been showcased as part of the exhibition.