A viral video captured a heated argument between two men over a reserved train seat, sparking a debate on social media. The incident involved a man who refused to vacate a seat that was not his, arguing that he was travelling with his family, while the rightful seat holder insisted on his claim.

If someone was occupying your reserved seat on a train and would not move, how would you respond? Social media users were drawn to a video of two guys fighting over a seat aboard a train, which sparked a long-running discussion about whether or not passengers should be required to "adjust" their seats for the convenience of others. The incident, captured by the man whose seat was taken by another individual, showed him asking his co-passengers to vacate his reserved seat.

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He claimed to have reserved seat number 24, however the other man, who was going with his wife and kids, was assigned seat number 23. He refused to leave his family's side even though he had another seat allocated in coach B1.

The individual in the video was politely asked to relocate by the seat holder, who insisted that he wanted to use his designated seat during the day. He claimed that he should be permitted to utilise his lower berth, pointing out that top berths are often reserved for sleeping at night.

“Mujhe 24 seat pe baithne nahi de rahe hai (He is not letting me sit on seat no. 24)," he said. He once again asked the man in the red shirt, who appeared to be eating a snack, to vacate the seat. As the argument continued, the person filming warned that he would call the TTE or the RPF if the man refused to move, but the warning had little effect.

The man who had been occupying the seat justified his position by stating that he was travelling with his family and recommended a change to reflect this. "If you are travelling with your family, does that mean I should surrender my seat?" the seat holder asked, dismissing his argument.

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Since then, the video has generated controversy. While some support the man whose seat it was, others contend that he might have switched seats rather than arguing with him.

“Some idiots get such kind of confidence from where I don’t understand. The man who has second berth in other coach should move where his other berth is instead of not allowing the other one to sit. Or he should climb on the upper berth if he doesn’t want to go in the other coach," said one user.

“This guy should have requested in the very first place. Since he behaved in this manner, the matter should have been reported to the TTE," someone else suggested.

“Two things are wrong, one this entitled behaviour because they know law will not be enforced. Second, the civic sense eating something and throwing garbage under the seat. This is really pathetic, when we as a Pahari complain this, they say we are making life tough for tourists but its not true," a user shared.