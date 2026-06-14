An employee at an Ahmedabad firm revealed on Reddit that his company tracked his washroom usage, finding he exceeded an unofficial 30-minute limit. He was instructed to work extra hours to compensate, sparking an online debate about workplace surveillance and micromanagement despite his consistent performance.

An employee claimed that his company began tracking the amount of time he spent in the washroom and even asked him to work extra hours to make up for what it considered excessive bathroom breaks, sparking outrage online. In a Reddit post titled "My company is counting my washroom breaks," the worker described his experience on r/IndianWorkplace.

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The post states that the person has been employed for about ten months in the revenue cycle management (RCM) division of a small Ahmedabad firm. He said that management recently told him that they had tracked all of his toilet visits and determined that he had spent a total of 53 minutes there, going above the company's unofficial 30-minute limit.

In order to make up for the extra time, he was instructed to stay in the office for an extra forty minutes. The employee described the change as "ridiculous" and emphasised that he had been following the same schedule for the previous ten months and that it had never negatively impacted his job.

He emphasised that he does all of his assignments on time and receives no complaints, adding that he leaves his phone at his desk whenever he visits the loo, which is just a short distance away. He said, "It is messing with my mind now," and asked other users for suggestions on how to handle the circumstance.

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Internet Reacts

The post quickly attracted reactions from others, many of whom felt the employee might be getting singled out and advised him to start looking for another job before the company decided to push him out altogether.

A few of users contended that the length of loo breaks shouldn't be a problem if workers are delivering their job on schedule and there are no performance concerns. Additionally, they advised the worker to carefully consider who was voicing the issue, stating that it would be especially concerning if it came from his reporting management.

Similar experiences of what they called excessive micromanagement were reported by others. One user described working in an office where the boss's secretary supposedly demanded that workers notify her before using the restroom.

Discussions on workplace surveillance and employee privacy have been sparked by the post, with several users wondering if closely monitoring toilet breaks was a sign of bad management rather than a real productivity issue.