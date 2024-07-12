Viral video shows youth fail to recognize 'Father of the Nation', sparks concern online (WATCH)

The video shows a man interviewing young individuals, posing the question, 'Who is the father of the nation?', and unfortunately, their guesses have been incorrect. An X user, Ashoka Kumar Pandey, has shared a video in which a man was asked to name the freedom struggle icon who is referred to as the Father of the Nation, but youths have answered incorrectly.

A vox pop interview has gone viral on social media, in which a number of young people are seen giving false answers when asked to name the national hero of the independence movement. A lot of social media users are confused and furious after seeing the video that user Ashoka Kumar Pandey posted on X.

One young woman confidently answers, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” while another woman guesses, “Narendra Modi! Ya woh bhi nahi. Idea hi nahi hai (I have no idea).”

A young man then replies with, “Ambedkar!” Another interviewee struggles, saying, “I know this. I can picturise but I just forgot the name.” The confusion continues as the next woman replies, “Gujarat, Dilli (Delhi)!”.

Since it was posted on July 11, the video has received over 65,000 views and a plethora of comments. Social media users publicly voiced their dissatisfaction with the kids' ignorance.

Reacting to it, a user wrote, “These children do not seem to have studied in government schools, then they should have known, because the English medium schools with high fees provide very good education, the only useless ones are the children and teachers of government schools.”

Another user commented, “Have they gone to any school????” One user commented, “Poisonous education!!”

Because of his significant contribution to India's struggle for independence and his profound influence on its citizens, Mahatma Gandhi is widely referred to as the "Father of the Nation." Gandhi's resolute leadership was shown when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose initially bestowed the moniker upon him in a 1944 radio speech from Singapore.

Latest Videos