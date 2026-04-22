A woman was allegedly dragged into a lane and assaulted by a man in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on April 19. CCTV footage shows the accused twisting her arm and kicking her before fleeing. The victim said she was returning from a doctor when the attack happened. The video has gone viral, sparking public outrage.

A shocking case of assault has come to light from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. A man identified as Manjeet allegedly attacked a young woman and dragged her into a narrow lane. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage shows the accused twisting the woman’s arm and kicking her before running away from the spot.

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According to reports, the incident took place on April 19 in the Garhipukhta area. The woman, a resident of Thanabhavan, had gone to a nearby village with her sister-in-law to get medicine from a doctor. While returning, the accused, who is from Mundet Khadar village, allegedly stopped her.

He then dragged her into a deserted lane.

Allegations of harassment and assault

The victim has alleged that the accused misbehaved with her. When she resisted, he began abusing her and physically attacking her. She said he twisted her arm, pushed her to the ground, and kicked her on the waist. She also claimed that he threatened to kill her.

Police are now treating the CCTV footage as key evidence in the case.

Questions over safety in the area

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and law and order in the region. Locals have expressed fear, especially as the attack happened in a public place during daytime.

The presence of CCTV footage has helped bring attention to the case quickly.

Social media reactions pour in

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leading to strong reactions from users. Some people demanded strict action against the accused and called for his immediate arrest. Others criticised the lack of safety and questioned the role of bystanders seen in the video.

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A few users made insensitive or controversial comments, while others expressed sadness and anger over the incident.

Police action awaited

Many users have tagged police officials and authorities, asking them to take quick action.

The video is being examined, and the police are expected to take further steps based on the evidence and the victim’s complaint.