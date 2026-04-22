Danielle Crowther from Kent passed out at her wedding reception after drinking alcohol on an empty stomach, ending her night in an ambulance. The ceremony went smoothly, but the reception took a turn when she became unresponsive. A viral video showed paramedics carrying her away. Danielle later said she had no memory of the incident.

A woman from Whitstable in Kent (United Kingdom) had planned her wedding like a dream. Danielle Crowther, 31, wanted everything to be perfect on her special day. The ceremony went smoothly, and she married her partner, Lewis, at the Canterbury Register Office. But what followed at the reception was something no one expected. Instead of ending the night in celebration, Danielle ended up in the back of an ambulance, still wearing her wedding dress, according to a report by Mirror.

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What happened at the reception

The reception had around 40 guests and was meant to be a joyful gathering. Danielle said she was dancing and enjoying herself during the evening.

However, things changed in the final part of the night.

She recalled that she went to sit next to her young son, but suddenly became unwell. She said it was the 'drunkest' she had ever been in her life.

According to Danielle, she had been given several drinks by guests throughout the evening. She also admitted to mixing different types of alcohol.

Drinks on an empty stomach caused trouble

Danielle believes the main reason for the incident was that she had not eaten properly the whole day. She said she skipped meals while getting ready because of wedding stress. She also mentioned that she suffers from anxiety, which made it hard for her to eat.

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach made the effect much stronger. This caused her to lose control and eventually pass out.

She advised other brides to make sure they eat during the day and avoid drinking too much without food.

Ambulance called as bride becomes unresponsive

As Danielle became unresponsive, her husband Lewis called emergency services.

Paramedics arrived at the venue and attended to her. A video that later went viral shows a paramedic carrying her out of the reception.

She was taken home in the ambulance. Paramedics said she did not need hospital care, as the issue was due to alcohol.

Danielle later said she does not remember anything about being taken away or the ambulance ride.

Bride wakes up with no memory

The next morning, Danielle woke up feeling unwell, with her head spinning. She had no memory of what had happened the previous night.

It was only after seeing the viral video that she realised the full story.

The clip quickly spread online and gained nearly 50,000 views within hours.

Reaction to the viral moment

Danielle admitted she felt embarrassed after seeing the video.

“Oh my God, how bloody embarrassing,” she said.

However, she also chose to look at the situation in a positive way. She said it did not ruin her wedding and even made the day more memorable.

Her husband also found the situation funny, though he had also been drinking that night.

A wedding to remember

Danielle had spent six months planning her wedding. She said everything during the ceremony went perfectly. She and Lewis had known each other for years before getting married.

Even though the reception did not go as planned, Danielle now sees it as a unique story from her big day.

She said that while it was not what she expected, it is something she will never forget.