On April 22, 2025, India was shaken by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 innocent people. The attack shocked the country and left many families broken.

As India marks one year since that day, attention has turned to a major but lesser-known moment that followed, when a possible missile strike on the national capital was stopped in time.

Missile threat during peak tension

During the height of the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, a serious threat emerged. A Pakistani ballistic missile, believed to be from the Fateh or Shaheen series, was launched and was heading towards India.

The suspected target was Delhi.

The situation was critical. A successful strike could have caused large-scale damage and loss of life.