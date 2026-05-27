What began as a light-hearted argument over a restaurant bill quickly spiraled into complete chaos after a group of friends allegedly turned a dining spot into a fighting arena, with the shocking incident now going viral on social media.

What began as a light-hearted argument over a restaurant bill quickly spiraled into complete chaos after a group of friends allegedly turned a dining spot into a fighting arena, with the shocking incident now going viral on social media.

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The viral video captures several men jokingly arguing over who should pay the bill after finishing their meal. At first, the exchange appears harmless, however, within moments, the playful banter reportedly escalated into a heated confrontation.

As tempers flared, the atmosphere inside the restaurant dramatically changed. The video shows chairs being pushed aside, customers shouting, and friends aggressively shoving one another before the situation descended into a violent brawl.

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Several people can reportedly be seen throwing punches at each other. In one moment, a man appears to slam another person to the ground, while another individual angrily hurls a chair across the restaurant.

According to reports circulating online, three individuals were detained in connection with the brawl.

Note: The details surrounding the incident are based on information circulating on social media, and the authenticity of the claims has not been independently verified.