A video showing a food vendor placing his feet directly on samosas while travelling inside a moving train has triggered massive outrage online, once again putting the spotlight on hygiene lapses and unauthorised food vending on Indian Railways.

A video showing a food vendor placing his feet directly on samosas while travelling inside a moving train has triggered massive outrage online, once again putting the spotlight on hygiene lapses and unauthorised food vending on Indian Railways.

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The clip, that has gone viral, allegedly showed the vendor sitting on the floor near the entrance of a train coach while casually talking on the phone. His feet resting directly on a tray of samosas that were reportedly being sold to passengers onboard.

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The unhygienic act sparked sharp criticism online, with social media users expressing disgust and questioning food safety standards during train journeys. Many users pointed out the alarming lack of cleanliness, especially considering the food items appeared to be meant for sale to unsuspecting commuters.

Railways react

Following the backlash, railway authorities launched an enquiry into the incident and later issued an official statement addressing the viral clip.

“An enquiry on the matter has been conducted. During the enquiry, prima facie, no such staff was found deployed onboard in Train no. 12809-10 from 20.05.2026 to 22.05.2026,” the Railways said in its statement.

The statement indicated that the individual seen in the video was not identified as an authorised onboard staff member during the enquiry period.

Railways further stated that preventive measures had been initiated to avoid similar incidents in the future. Authorities said the concerned licensee had been sensitised and instructed to immediately report any unauthorised hawkers or suspicious activities to railway control rooms in real time.

“Licensee has been sensitised and advised to report any such unauthorised activities by hawkers to the concerned controls on a real-time basis,” the statement added.