BJP MP Dinesh Sharma affirmed that women's empowerment is a top priority, with the benefits of women's reservation to be availed soon. Meanwhile, Congress MPs protested an alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders amid the West Asia conflict.

BJP on Women's Reservation, Parliamentary Debate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma, on Wednesday, commented on the implementation of women's reservation in the parliament, affirming that women's empowerment remains a top priority for the ruling government. Sharma stated that the benefits of this policy, whether in State Assemblies, the Lok Sabha, or other elections, will significantly empower women. This is the intention of the government. "Women empowerment is one of the top priorities of the current government. The way women's reservation has been implemented in parliamentary systems, its direct benefit--whether in the state assembly or the Lok Sabha or any election--can be availed, and the effort to empower women can move forward; this is precisely the government's intention..." Sharma told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP MP Shashank Mani expressed that he is still eager for a discussion in Parliament, as in yesterday's session, everyone got a chance to speak. "In yesterday's discussion, everyone got a chance to speak. I believe that the opposition MPs are also satisfied that if the House is allowed to function, then the true language and hope of the republic come alive. We are still eager for discussion today..." Mani told ANI.

Opposition Protests Alleged LPG Shortage

Meanwhile, Congress MPs today protested in the Parliament premises over the alleged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protest. The Opposition MPs carried the banners saying, "PM is compromised."

The INDIA bloc leaders had sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier today, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat demanded a detailed discussion on the situation in West Asia, accusing the Centre of "running from its responsibilities." "PM Modi said in 2022 that we will reduce imports, but we are instead relying on other countries. There should be a detailed discussion in the Parliament over our immediate steps ahead. The impact of the war has started to show. This government is running from its responsibilities," Sukhdeo Bhagat told ANI.

Government Responds to LPG Supply Disruptions

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.