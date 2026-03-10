The BJP is holding a key core group meeting in New Delhi for the West Bengal assembly elections, with Amit Shah and Nitin Nabin attending. Discussions will cover candidate selection, election strategy, and reviewing statewide campaign feedback.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold an important core group meeting on West Bengal in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to take place at around 3 PM in Parliament and will focus on the party's preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, party sources said.

According to party sources, the meeting is likely to be attended by BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union Minister and MP from West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, Bengal election incharge Bhupender Yadav, among others, are expected to participate in the discussions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meeting Agenda and Strategy Review

During the meeting, the party leadership is likely to deliberate on the names of potential candidates for the assembly elections. Apart from candidate selection, the leaders may also review the political situation in the state and discuss organisational strengthening and election strategy.

The meeting is also expected to include detailed discussions on constituency-level feedback, the party's campaign plans, and ways to further consolidate the party's presence in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. Senior leaders are likely to assess the preparedness of the state unit and chalk out the roadmap for the party's upcoming election campaign.

Statewide Campaign and Outreach

This comes after the BJP organised Parivartan Yatra across West Bengal which was a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address gatherings in South 24 Paraganas, Rajnath Singh in Howrah-Hooghly, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Burdwan, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in North 24 Paraganas, alongside several senior party leaders.

The BJP aims to highlight corruption, women's safety, illegal infiltration, threats to national security, and failures in state governance, while emphasising development, employment, and urban-rural infrastructure. Party sources said the campaign targets over 1 crore direct citizen touchpoints, strengthening booth-level engagement and organisational outreach.

(ANI)