Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring predicted CM Bhagwant Mann's govt may lose its majority before 2027 polls. He claimed many AAP MLAs are discontent and the govt is likely to implode, stating Mann would not complete his tenure.

Ahead of the upcoming 2027 state assembly election, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a jibe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, saying that the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session could be his last and predicting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government may lose its majority soon due to growing discontent among its MLAs.

Warring, while bidding farewell to Mann, said that "at no cost" the Chief Minister would complete his tenure and claimed that even if the Punjab Assembly elections are held as scheduled in February 2027, Mann would not remain Chief Minister until then.

AAP Govt to 'Implode' Soon, Claims Warring

"The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to implode very soon as the government is losing its majority. Many MLAs are just waiting for the opportune moment, which is not very far," he said.

The Punjab Congress chief claimed that a majority of AAP MLAs were "completely alienated and disillusioned" with their own government.

"For four and a half years, they have felt suffocated and they are now waiting for the breather," Warring said.

Warring Criticises Mann's CM Style

He alleged that despite securing a massive mandate, the AAP government had failed not only the people of Punjab but also its own legislators. "Mann has proved to be the worst ever Chief Minister Punjab had, for which they will never forgive him," he said.

Taking a jibe at CM Mann, Warring said the Chief Minister failed to realise that his position had changed after taking charge of the state.

"Unfortunately, Mann could not make the difference that his stage had changed and he was no longer required to survive through narrating jokes and anecdotes. People of Punjab had not elected you to make them laugh, for that they already had enough of your comedy," he said.

The PCC president said people had elected Mann with great hopes and expectations of "badlaav" (change), but alleged that he had instead surrendered his authority to "outsiders" to protect his Chief Ministerial position.

"Instead, you surrendered all your authority to outsiders while guarding your Chief Ministerial chair, for which you sacrificed the interests of Punjab. History will never forgive you for that," Warring warned CM Mann.

Warring Wants to Contest Against Mann

Earlier on August 5, Warring said he wanted to contest the next assembly election against Punjab Chief Minister Mann and urged the party leadership to field him from the seat.

Addressing a gathering in Faridkot, Warring said the decision about fielding him will be taken by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"While Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have to make a decision. I am not in a position to do that. Either don't field me at all, or if you do field me, field me against Bhagwant Mann. I will contest," he said.

Parties Gear Up for 2027 Polls

The remarks come amid preparations for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with political parties gearing up for the electoral contest in the state.

Meanwhile, political parties including the AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have begun preparations for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP had won the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls with a significant majority, forming its first government in the border state and ending the Congress' tenure in power.