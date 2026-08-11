Tripura BJP launched a campaign to distribute the national flag in markets under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. Party incharge Rajdeep Roy said Tiranga Yatras will be held to take the Tricolour to every household before Independence Day.

Ahead of Independence Day, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a campaign to distribute the national flag across markets in the state and create awareness under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, state party incharge Rajdeep Roy said.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said on Monday the party has started distributing the Tricolour in markets across Tripura and will organise Tiranga Yatras in the run-up to August 15 to take the national flag to every household. "Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we have started distributing the national flag, the Tricolour, in the markets of Tripura. In the coming days, until August 15, we will organise Tiranga Yatras and take the Tricolour to every household. We have also created awareness in the markets, and our aim is that across India, every home should have the Tiranga and Tiranga Yatras should be organised everywhere," Roy said.

Educating the Younger Generation

He said the focus of the campaign is to educate the younger generation about the importance, dignity and respect associated with the national flag. "The most important aspect is that the younger generation, especially children below the age of 18 years, should keep the Tiranga at their homes and understand the respect and dignity associated with the national flag. We must teach the next generation about the significance and importance of the Tricolour," Roy said.

History of the National Flag

Highlighting the history of the national flag, Roy said, "We all know that Pingali Venkayya from Andhra Pradesh designed the Tiranga in 1927, and at that time the Congress accepted the design. In 1947, the same Tricolour was adopted as the national flag of India."

'Ensuring Tiranga Reaches Every Household'

Roy said the initiative is being carried out with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Tripura government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha. "Today, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and the Tripura government led by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, we have taken the responsibility of ensuring that the Tiranga reaches every household. This initiative was not carried out earlier during the Congress period," he said.

"Many people do not fully understand the meaning and importance of the Tiranga. Therefore, today we have taken up this responsibility to spread awareness and deliver the national flag to every home," Roy added.

Roy appealed to people across the state to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and accord maximum respect to the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations. "Through this appeal, we request everyone to hoist the Tiranga at their homes. Especially on August 12, 13, 14 and 15, everyone should give maximum respect and honour to the national flag," he said.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it as part of the celebrations marking India's Independence Day. (ANI)