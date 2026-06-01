Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan chaired a review meeting for 2026-27 college admissions, directing officials to ensure a transparent process and greater enrollment, especially for students from rural backgrounds.

A review meeting regarding admissions to Government Engineering Colleges and Government Arts and Science Colleges for the academic year 2026-2027 was held on Monday at the Directorate of Higher Education in Saidapet, Chennai, chaired by Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan. The meeting was attended by Director of Higher Education Sundaravalli, School Education Department Secretary Chandramohan, senior officials from Tamil Nadu Government colleges, academicians, and departmental officers.

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Various aspects relating to the admission process for the academic year 2026-2027, including newly introduced courses, student facilities, and reservations for women, were discussed in detail during the meeting. The Minister instructed officials to ensure that the admission process is conducted in a transparent and simplified manner. He also directed them to undertake awareness initiatives to encourage greater student enrollment in government colleges. The meeting emphasised the need to effectively communicate information regarding newly introduced courses to students and parents and to expedite the admission process. Officials stated that continuous efforts are being undertaken to provide quality higher education to students through government colleges.

Ensuring Access and Employability for All

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Viswanathan said, "This is my first press interaction after assuming office as Minister. Today, detailed explanations were provided regarding student admissions, curriculum, and other academic matters."

"As per the instructions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, our primary objective is to ensure that no deserving student from a rural background is denied an opportunity for higher education due to a lack of available seats," he added.

He further stated that it is extremely important that these students secure admissions in engineering and technical institutions. "We have established new centres for emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, and appointed highly qualified faculty members. Our goal is to ensure that every eligible student receives an opportunity to pursue higher education," the minister said.

He asserted that we are also focusing on employability so that students are able to secure jobs after completing their education through industry-oriented initiatives and skill-development programmes.

Administrative Appointments and Timely Resolutions

"With regard to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister, and appropriate appointments will be made at the earliest. Though the new government has assumed office only recently, all issues relating to higher education will be examined promptly and resolved in a time-bound manner, he said.

Commitment to Absolute Transparency

He stated that the state will maintain absolute transparency and integrity in college admissions, eliminating any irregularities or monetary transactions.

"There should be no irregularities or monetary transactions for college admissions in Tamil Nadu. The Higher Education Department will function with complete transparency, integrity, and accountability. In accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister, all measures will be taken to ensure quality higher education across the state," he stated. (ANI)