CM Vijay will hold a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli to thank voters. Despite resigning the Tiruchirappalli East seat, he is visiting to show gratitude after TVK's major election victory. The event is a permission-only gathering.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to visit Tiruchirappalli on Monday. A grand public meeting is being organised at the St. Joseph's College ground near Chathiram Bus Stand to thank the people of Tiruchirappalli East constituency who elected him in the state Assembly elections

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TVK's Election Milestone

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held across the state in a single phase on April 23. During the vote counting held on May 4, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam created a major political milestone by securing 108 seats and forming the government. In this election, TVK leader Vijay contested from two constituencies and registered victories in both. In Chennai's Perambur constituency, Vijay secured 1,19,454 votes and defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 53,532 votes. In the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, he polled 91,381 votes and won by a massive margin of around 27,416 votes.

After assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay resigned from his Tiruchirappalli East Assembly seat. It was officially announced that he would continue as the MLA for Chennai Perambur constituency. Although he resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat, Vijay has planned this meeting to express his gratitude to the voters of the constituency and the people of Tiruchirappalli district who supported TVK in forming the government.

Strict Entry Rules for Public Meeting

The gathering will be held today at the St. Joseph's College ground near Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchirappalli. Chief Minister Vijay is expected to arrive at Tiruchirappalli Airport from Chennai by a special flight in the afternoon and will then travel by road to the St. Joseph's College venue where the public meeting is scheduled to take place.

While large participation from the public and party cadres across Tiruchirappalli was initially expected, district organisers have announced that the event will be conducted strictly as a permission-based gathering. Only 5,000 people possessing QR code-enabled entry passes will be allowed to participate in the meeting. No one else will be permitted entry under any circumstances. The QR code passes have been issued only to selected participants.

Safety Precautions and Exclusions

As a safety precaution, QR code passes have not been issued to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, and individuals with health issues. Authorities have therefore requested that such individuals avoid attending the event.

As per police guidelines, participants bringing vehicles have been instructed to park only in designated areas without causing inconvenience to traffic movement. Basic amenities, including drinking water and medical facilities, have been arranged for those who have received QR code passes and are attending the meeting.

Appeal to Those Without Passes

Party cadres and members of the public without valid entry passes will not be allowed into the venue. They have been requested to watch the event through television broadcasts and social media live streams, while extending full cooperation to ensure smooth participation for authorised attendees. This appeal was made by the Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources and TVK General Secretary Anand.