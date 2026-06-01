The Punjab Police raided SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's home, accusing him of being part of a mob that attacked a police station to free a detainee. SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the AAP govt, calling it "political vendetta".

The Punjab Police on Monday raided the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with the Majitha police station attack case, where an alleged attempt was made to free a detainee from police custody.

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According to the police, Bikram Majithia was part of an unlawful gathering of people, which attempted to free the detainee Jobanpreet at Majitha police station. The mob entered the police station and allegedly threatened the police officers. However, Jobanpreet was taken back into the police custody. The police have registered a case and named six accused.

Police Detail Mob Attack on Station

While addressing a press conference, SSP Rural Sohail Mir said, "In case number 90, registered at Majitha police station on May 30, we apprehended an accused named Jobanpreet and formally arrested him. While he was being interrogated, around 11:30 am, a mob gathered in front of the police station to free him. They entered the police station forcefully, illegally, and as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, and threatened the police."

"They searched various rooms of the police station and then entered the interrogation room. They threatened him with weapons, damaged some case files, and forcibly removed him from police custody. The SHO and DSP arrived at the scene and tried to reason with them. They still tried to pull him away, but the police managed to take him back into custody and placed him back in the lockup," he added.

The SSP noted that the police officials are conducting raids at various locations to identify others who were part of the unlawful assembly. "Taking cognisance of this incident, a case has already been registered, and we are conducting raids in various locations. The culprits will be arrested soon. We have just named six accused, but we are identifying more people. Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD leader) was also a part of the unlawful assembly," SSP Mir said.

SAD Alleges Political Vendetta

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the case against Majithia. She termed it "political vendetta" against SAD.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters, "The one who injured the head of one of our leaders was extracted from the police station by Majitha's in-charge, but there was no action against him. But the one, kept in illegal confinement at the SHO's house without any FIR and was about to be encountered at night, was rescued, and an FIR was registered against Majithia."

"Entire Punjab is watching the frustration of the CM - why is he afraid of Bikram Majithia, why is the police being misused. What wrong did Bikram do? Look at how their vote share decreased in the Lok Sabha; half of Punjab voted against them (AAP), and this is just a way to express their frustration. What do they do apart from vendetta? The law and order are in the same state as the CM is," she added. (ANI)