A humorous video of a man complaining about his manager during an online meeting, unaware his mic and camera were on, has gone viral. The clip, where a colleague alerts him to the gaffe, has sparked funny reactions and a debate on social media about its authenticity.

A humorous, undated video is going popular on social media, in which a guy can be heard shouting, "I don't know who made him manager," out of exasperation during an online meeting, unaware that both his camera and microphone were turned on. The video has divided the internet, with some thinking it was authentic and others saying it "looked staged."

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The video was uploaded to X by @NewsAlgebraIND. In the viral video, a family member stops the guy during an online conference and says, "Why have you opened the laptop?" The man responds, frustrated, "Oh main kya karun, yeh meeting rakh dete hain 7 baje, pata nahi kisne manager banaya hai isse."

The video was captioned: “WIFE: You again joined the meeting? MAN: I can’t help. Manager scheduled the meeting at 7 o’clock. I don’t know who made him manager. ANOTHER EMPLOYEE: Your camera and mic are both on.”

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Suddenly, another employee in the conference informs him that his microphone and camera are turned on, to which the man immediately responds, "Sorry," before the video stops suddenly. However, it is unclear if the "7 o'clock" referenced in the video refers to the morning or nighttime.

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

The post has almost 6 lakh views and has already gone viral, eliciting humorous responses online. However, several people questioned the clip, calling it "staged."

One person commented, "Bro is the brand ambassador of'say sorry and move on.'" Another person said, "The 'another employee' is definitely the one who scheduled it."

Another joke, "Tomorrow will be his last day at the company; full credit goes to his wife."

One more advised, “By default, set your mic to off when you join a meeting.” Another added, “Camera on, mic on, career on pause—every remote worker’s nightmare. Manager must be typing the PIP mail right now!”

Note: Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral post.