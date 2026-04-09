A UK-based CEO, Ben Goodey, shared on LinkedIn how a team member's simple request for time off reminded him of his own past burnout. This inspired him to create a company culture at Spicy Margarita that actively prevents burnout through a 4-day work week, flexible hours, and a focus on outcomes.

A UK-based founder explained how a simple communication from a team member about taking time off triggered memories of burnout, and why he opted to create a totally different type of work culture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ben Goodey, CEO of Spicy Margarita, published the piece on LinkedIn, discussing how strongly rooted professional habits can be, even in flexible situations. He began by describing a communication from one of his teammates: “Is it acceptable if I work this weekend instead of today? I'm not feeling my best.” His reaction was immediate: "Of course, and you never have to ask this company. You can work whenever you want."

What jumped out to him was the pause that followed. "Team member: 'I know, but I still feel awkward if I don't say.'"

"I FEEL THIS," Goodey wrote, saying it reminded him of how he used to feel at past jobs. "Because that's how I felt at every company I ever worked at," he said, reflecting on his own experience. He then pondered on the watershed moment in his own journey: "Until I burnt out."

Goodey saw a broader issue with current workplace culture, stating, "Perfectionism, accelerated by 'success' and 'hustle' culture, would drive me to put myself last on the priority list."

“That’s why I designed Spicy Margarita as a company that tackles burnout by default,” he wrote, before laying out what that looked like in practice:

“1. 4-day work week (because we need time to chill, too)

2. Work anywhere in the world

3. Outcomes over activity

4. No set working hours”

Check Out Viral LinkedIn Post

He also described the values he tries to instill in his team, stating that those who work with him are encouraged to say no when necessary, prioritise their mental health, and avoid wasteful meetings.

How Did Social Media React?

The message left a delicious aftertaste among various professionals online, particularly those dealing with burnout and restrictive work conditions.

"My agency has a similar work culture. The nicest thing is that creating a team culture like this feels so rewarding, knowing that others are working with their full energy alongside you rather than feeling pushed," one user remarked.

Another said, "I love this. Creating a setting where individuals can truly care for themselves is unusual and extremely important. Your team is fortunate to have that freedom baked in."

Another remarked, "Feels so refreshing to read about the work culture you've built, Ben." Several people also commented on how the piece was about unlearning years of conditioning, in which even permission to relax might feel like something to achieve.