Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the 'Metro Monday' initiative by travelling via Metro, urging citizens to use public transport. The move aims to conserve fuel and reduce pollution, following PM Modi's appeal amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Metro Monday' initiative, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve oil and fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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To kickstart the campaign, Chief Minister Gupta boarded a Metro train from the Kashmere Gate station to the ITO Metro station. After reaching the station, she took an electric feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat.

She was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj during the journey.

Aimed at promoting public transport, fuel conservation under the wider 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' framework, the initiative saw widespread adoption on its first day. Following the Chief Minister's call, various ministers and senior officials of the Delhi Government used public vehicles to commute via the Metro and other modes of public transport to reach their respective offices.

CM's Appeal to Citizens

During the launch, Chief Minister Gupta appealed to citizens to use public transport as much as possible, emphasising that the move would significantly help conserve fuel for the nation and reduce pollution in the city.

"I would like to request all citizens that we all should use public transport as much as possible. This will not only save fuel for the country but is also extremely essential for our Delhi. Today, under the call of "Metro Monday," I, all my fellow ministers, legislators, and officials have made efforts to ensure that today there is maximum use of the metro or public transport. In the same vein, we too have reached here by metro today. It is heartening to see that many people of Delhi have also decided to travel via metro today. My heartfelt thanks to everyone. Let us together make Delhi even better," said CM Gupta.

Delhi Govt Announces Wider Fuel-Saving Initiatives

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of administrative and public initiatives, which included "two days work-from-home," "Metro Monday," a one-year freeze on official foreign visits and an appeal for a weekly "No Vehicle Day."

The announcement was made following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption, adopt sustainable practices and support economic resilience amid global uncertainties linked to the West Asia conflict.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Chief Minister said the government is taking coordinated steps at both administrative and private sector levels to bring down fuel consumption and improve mobility in the national capital.

Work-From-Home and 'No Vehicle Day'

"We are acting at two levels, government and private. In the Delhi government, there will be 2 days of work-from-home each week. The same advisory will go to private companies and institutions. The Labour Department will monitor this. For companies with a larger number of employees, our ministers, officers, and I myself will personally request them to allow 2 days of work-from-home, at their convenience," she said.

She also urged Delhi citizens to observe 'No Vehicle Day' once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport.

"Delhi government offices will operate from 10:30 to 7, while MCD offices run from 8:30 to 5. We appeal to Delhi citizens to observe 'No Vehicle Day' once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport," CM Gupta added.