A new employee's request for sick leave was met with bizarre resistance from their manager, who claimed it was only for hospitalizations and demanded to review their private medical prescription. This incident, shared on Reddit, has ignited a widespread discussion about toxic work culture and employee rights regarding sick leave.

A new corporate employee's recent interaction with their manager has prompted a popular discussion on sick leave etiquette and workplace limits. After experiencing a fever and gastrointestinal problems, the employee followed company protocol by submitting a medical certificate for a two-day rest leave. However, they encountered strong opposition from a manager, who argued that sick leave is exclusively for hospitalisations and sought the right to "review" private medical prescriptions before acceptance.

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A Reddit member explained what happened, saying, “Yesterday I had a fever and gut issues. I called my manager ~1 hour before my shift and said I’ll be taking sick leave since I’m not well. His first response was: “Are you informing me or requesting approval?” He explained my tone sounded like I was informing, but I should be asking permission.”

The individual continued, “I didn’t have the energy to argue, so I rephrased and requested leave. Then he said sick leave requires being hospitalized for 3 days with doctor proof. I knew that wasn’t correct, since policy says minimum 2 days and can be rest/domiciliary medication or hospitalization. He instead told me to take the day off using earned leave/comp-off and inform us again tomorrow about your health and we will proceed accordingly, which I wasn’t okay with since I didn’t want to use earned leave.”

Following that, the employee received a doctor's certificate for two days of rest and requested leave through the HR site, which was approved.

The boss allegedly declined to approve, stating that the employee had not discussed the sick leave with him before applying. He also ordered that the employee submit his prescription for evaluation by himself and the team leader.

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The Reddit user also shared a strongly worded email they received from the manager regarding applying for sick leave.

How Did Social Media React?

An individual said, "Your manager is a crazy, but is this stated in your appointment letter? Escalate and notify HR. If this is the culture there, find another employment. Run."

Another added, “Review your offer letter and any paperwork. Your leave policy should be stated there. By the way, you should have responded to your manager with 'I'm notifying you. Nobody asks sick leave. Choose health over donkeys.”

A third commented, "What kind of company is this? I've taken sick leave for anything as little as a headache, haha."

A fourth wrote, “We take sick leaves when we need. In the morning, people just inform that they'll be on leave for that day. Sometimes even in the second half. Basically, whenever you're unwell, you inform and go.”